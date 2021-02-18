Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.27 per share for the quarter.

KL stock opened at C$45.78 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

