KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

