Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KLPEF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KLPEF stock remained flat at $$22.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

