Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KCG boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

