Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

