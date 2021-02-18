Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.65 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $167.62 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00330473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00155657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00050143 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,319,648 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

