Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,906 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.