Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.