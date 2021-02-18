Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Trading Up 6.3%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $14.24. 101,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,288,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

