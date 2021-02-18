KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.78% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

