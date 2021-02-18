Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 1,363 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50.
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 2,197,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.19 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.
