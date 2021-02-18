Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTOS opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,222 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

