Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 8.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 175,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,411,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 748.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

