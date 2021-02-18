Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Achieves $1.76 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.