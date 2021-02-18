Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.56. 38,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,086,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.
About Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.