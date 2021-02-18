Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.56. 38,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,086,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

