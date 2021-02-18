Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $214.07 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $214.07 or 0.00417180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $211.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00437790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00175242 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

