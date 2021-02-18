Kush Finance (KSEED) Reaches Market Cap of $74,837.80

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Kush Finance has a market cap of $74,837.80 and $12,203.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,969 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

