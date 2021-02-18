Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $237,964.63 and approximately $458.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00840272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00036239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.81 or 0.04974221 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,018,456 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.