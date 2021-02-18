L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 104,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

