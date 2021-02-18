L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.94. 22,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $229.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

