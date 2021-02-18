L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LHX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.94. 22,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $229.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.
In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
