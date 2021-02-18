Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $585.91 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

