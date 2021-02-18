Lambda Market Cap Reaches $44.88 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $44.30 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

