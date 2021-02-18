Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $158.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

