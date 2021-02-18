Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

