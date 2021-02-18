Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 8.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 540,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 471,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $420.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,064,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

