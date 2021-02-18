Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

