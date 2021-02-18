Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.71

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$32.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) shares last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 191,281 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2699996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 90.37%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

