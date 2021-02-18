Lawson Products (LAWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.