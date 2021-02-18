Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Lazard comprises 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.