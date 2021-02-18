Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Up 161.3% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 161.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.16 million and $514,845.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

