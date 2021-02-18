Lee-Lean Shu Sells 13,017 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GSI Technology stock remained flat at $$7.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 113,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

