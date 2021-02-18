LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $967.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,867 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

