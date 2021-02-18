LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.32 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $982.93 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,867. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
