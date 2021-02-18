LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.32 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $982.93 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,867. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

