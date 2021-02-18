LendingTree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TREE opened at $345.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

