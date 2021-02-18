Leslie’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.48.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,010,757 shares of company stock worth $454,376,717.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

