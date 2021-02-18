Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $410,909.00 and $2,397.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,638.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.15 or 0.03695183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00441405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.47 or 0.01368087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.43 or 0.00506272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00476076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00322173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

