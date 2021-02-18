LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of LexinFintech worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

