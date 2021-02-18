LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

