Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

