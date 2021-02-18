Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.69. 26,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

