Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

