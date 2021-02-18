Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.