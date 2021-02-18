LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Down 5.8%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 17,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 787,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

