Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

LSPD opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -87.47.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $775,632,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $79,209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $24,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

