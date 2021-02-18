Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $710,009.00 and $3,543.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00843453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007009 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00043872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.47 or 0.04975804 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.