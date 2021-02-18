Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,834. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

