Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,358 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.58% of Lincoln National worth $56,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LNC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,238. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

