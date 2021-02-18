Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

