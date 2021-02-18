Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LNC opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.
In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
Lincoln National Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
