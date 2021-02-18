Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Down 8.1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 57,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,266,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

