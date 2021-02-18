Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Down 8.1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 57,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,266,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $427.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.