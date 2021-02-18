Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $161.66 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Linear has a market cap of $161.66 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

